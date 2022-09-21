Cricket is study of science and the art of seam bowling is result of the mastery over the aerodynamics of the cricket ball. Gulf News experts take a look at how the seam and swing work and how the shine on the ball aids the bowlers to become more lethal? Not just the pacers, even the spinners use their skills to maximise the advantage that comes with the use it to gain the drift and impart the spin. From the traditional swing to reverse swing, how the condition of the ball determines the course action and the nuances of the game analysed.
The physics behind the shine on a cricket ball
In Depth: How does the shine affect the swing of a cricket ball