While they will now look forward to closing out the series in the third and deciding Test match which begins in the capital on December 3, it’s imperative that they maintain the discipline shown across all disciplines in the contest here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. The Pakistan cricket fans will surely be gloating over Yasir Shah’s 14-wicket performance, but the foundation was laid by some old fashioned Test batting from the two centurions — Harris Sohail, Babar Azam and Azhar Ali on the first two days of the Test match.