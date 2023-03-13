Dubai: Sanju Samson’s inclusion or exclusion during a Test match always remain a talking point, but when India were playing Australia in the final and fourth Test in Ahmedabad, the Rajasthan Royals skipper was again the talking point, but for a different reason.

The Kerala wicketkeeper-batter has realised his dream of meeting South Indian superstar Rajnikanth at his residence on Sunday, saying his 21-year wait is over.

A potential superstar

“At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan, I told my parents… See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me,” tweeted the 28-year-old stylish right-hander.

Sanju, who is also capable of being a superstar on the cricket field with his silken touch and the ease with which he treats the bowlers with disdain, has been unfortunate not to be a permanent part of the Indian team.

Sanju Samson has not able to cement his place in the Indian team, however the Kerala star should grab any chance that comes his way. Image Credit: IANS

Lack of consistency

However, the versatile batter could return to the Indian team for the One Day Internationals against Australia after Shreyas Iyer has suffered a back injury and is unlikely to take part in the series. Both Sanju and Shreyas have been part of the Indian team set-up from the under-19 days, when they played together during the Under-19 World Cup in UAE in 2014.

One of the reasons for Samson not being part of the Indian team is his lack of consistency. Adding to his cup of woes is that the replacements have grabbed their chances with both hands, making it difficult for him to regain his spot.

“There is just no place in the XI. Ishan Kishan scored a double century and yet we didn’t give him the next few matches. When he did, he was asked to bat at No 5. There isn’t a place. And it’s not because KL Rahul wasn’t available. Had he been available, he would have still sat out. So that is the level of quality that is available. When the opportunity comes, just grab it away. If you throw it away for whatever reason, then you regret,” former Indian opener Aakash Chopra told YouTuber Ranveer Allahabadia on ‘TRS Clips’.