London: Sachin Tendulkar said James Anderson had “inspired generations” after the England great bowed out of international cricket on Friday.

Anderson brought the curtain down on an England career spanning two decades as the hosts hammered the West Indies by an innings and 114 runs inside three days to win the first Test at Lord’s.

By taking a typically miserly 3-32 in 16 overs, veteran paceman Anderson, 42 later this month, took his final tally of Test wickets to 704 in 188 matches.

Incredible spell

No other paceman has been as successful in Test cricket, with only spinners Shane Warne (708 wickets) and Muttiah Muralitharan (800) ahead of Anderson in the all-time standings.

England's James Anderson (right) celebrates after dismissing Sachin Tendulkar at Lord's on July 25, 2011. Image Credit: AFP file

India batting hero Tendulkar, the only man to have played more Tests than Anderson with 200 appearances in the five-day game, paid tribute to the Lancashire swing bowler on X, formerly Twitter, by saying: “You’ve bowled the fans over with that incredible 22-year spell.

“Here’s a little wish as you bid goodbye. It has been a joy to watch you bowl — with that action, speed, accuracy, swing and fitness. You’ve inspired generations with your game.”