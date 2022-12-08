Dhaka: Three Indian players, including Captain Rohit Sharma have been ruled out of the third and final ODI against Bangladesh due to their injuries. Injuries continued to hamper India's tour of Bangladesh.

Head coach Rahul Dravid confirmed that Rohit is among the three players who will miss the final ODI against Bangladesh. Dravid stated that Rohit will head to Mumbai to consult an expert.

Talking about the injuries that have plagued the team, the coach stated that they have been unfortunate not to have the full squad at their disposal.

A call on the Indian skipper's participation in the Test series would only be taken after that.

"Rohit will certainly miss the next game, fly back to Bombay, consult with an expert and see how it is and whether he can come back for the Test matches or not, I'm not sure. It's too soon to say that," Rahul Dravid said in a post-match press conference.

Deepak Chahar, who only bowled three overs in the second ODI in Dhaka, was also ruled out of the final ODI as was Kuldeep Sen, who missed the match on Wednesday.

"All three of them won't play the next game for sure," Dravid said after the game which India lost narrowly after Rohit's late heroics.

The skipper suffered an injury to his thumb while fielding in Bangladesh's batting innings attempting a catch. The ball hit his thumb and he was seen bleeding as he walked off.

He praised Rohit Sharma's innings that gave India a chance at winning the match even after suffering a grave injury.

"Phenomenal for him to show that courage. He had a dislocation and had to go to the hospital to get it set, stitches in hand, couple of injections. Credit to him he went out and give us a chance," Dravid said.