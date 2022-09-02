Dubai: Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who played a match-winning knock against Pakistan, has been ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a knee injury, according to the Indian cricket board statement on Friday.
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named left-arm spinner Axar Patel, one of the standbys, as the replacement for Jadeja in the continental showpiece.
“Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” said a Board of Control for Cricket in India release. “His replacement, Axar Patel was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.”
Jadeja hit a half-century against Pakistan and was involved in a crucial partnership with Hardik Pandya during India’s victory over Pakistan in the Group A opener in Dubai last Sunday. However, the all-rounder did not have a big role to play against Hong Kong, claiming one wicket in his four-over spell.