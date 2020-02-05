Rajasthan Royals players at the unveiling of the new team jersey ahead IPL 2019 in Jaipur. Image Credit: PTI

Dubai: Rajasthan Royals, who has Expo 2020 Dubai as their main sponsors this year, conducted a three-day camp for their junior boys’ team, the Royal Colts, in Jaipur last week with an eye towards the future. The camp was attended by the Royals batting coach Amol Muzumdar and head physio John Gloster.

The first day of the camp, supervised by Gloster, focused on the allround development of the young boys, from cricket and fitness, to the development of certain life skills. The objective through the course of the day was to strengthen bonding between the players, facilitate better communication, while having a significant focus on overall fitness to maximise the cricketing output.

The second day of the camp was headed by Muzumdar, with an eye to push the young players to their limits and to work on developing their technical skills and cricketing intelligence. The day included some intense fielding and net sessions, with individual feedback and analysis from Muzumdar and the local coaches. The day included match-scenarios and training the mind for pressure situations The camp was concluded with a match against the Pankaj Singh academy.

One of the purposes of the camp, according to the franchise, was to select 2-3 net bowlers to be part of the Rajasthan Royals set-up during IPL 2020 and and three players were scouted for the purpose.

The final session of the camp was led by Dr. Swaroop Savanur on “How to handle success and failure”. This session was aimed to share life skills with youngsters on succeeding in life.