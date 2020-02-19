PSL players relax ahead of the tournament Image Credit: Organisers

Dubai: The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which in a ‘first’ will be held entirely in Pakistan for the first time, is expected to be an exciting and different fare from all its earlier editions.

With Pakistan’s cricket fans expected to fill every seat in the four venues, the excitement is at its peak. For the next 34 days from February 20, the PSL fever is set to grip Pakistan. The organisers have created a festival-like atmosphere in Lahore, Karachi, Multan and Rawalpindi with huge billboards announcing the event and a few others welcoming the teams.

The fifth PSL will be contested by six teams named after different cities - Islamabad United, Karachi Kings. Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultans, Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators. The fans from these cities are all set to back their teams with most fans already walking around wearing their team jerseys and caps. When PSL was held in UAE none of the teams had their home venue, but the fifth edition will be held across four venues with Lahore staging 14 matches. Karachi nine matches. Rawalpindi and Multan, which be hosting the PSL for the first time will stage eight and three matches, respectively.

Though it was doubtful whether cricketers from foreign countries will play in PSL due to security fears, almost all teams have some top overseas players. Champions Quetta have Shane Watson, Jason Roy and Ben Cutting, West Indies’s T20 world cup winning captain Darren Sammy will lead the Peshawar Zalmi team and will have players like England’s rising star Tom Banton, T20 stars Carlos Brathwaite and Liam Dawson in it.

The Islamabad United team will have Colin Ingram, Dawid Malan, Colin Munro while Karachi have Cameron Delport, Alex Hales, Chris Jordan, and Mitch McClenaghan. Foreign stars like Ravi Bopara, Imran Tahir and James Vince are in Multan Sultans while Lahore Qalandars have players like Chris Lynn and Samit Patel.

“For the fans, this will be a long-awaited opportunity to see their cricketing heroes live in action and reinforce their love for this great game after being left deprived. So many players touring Pakistan shows the confidence they have in playing in Pakistan. All the big boys, who are here from overseas, must now bring their countries here and play” remarked Ehsan Mani, the PCB chairman.

The opening match will be held at the Karachi National Stadium with defending champions Quetta taking on two times former winners Islamabad United. A grand opening ceremony has been planned from 5.45pm and with match scheduled to begin at 8pm (both UAE time). Most day matches will start from 2pm. The six teams participating will play each other home and away once before the top four qualify for the play-offs. The final is scheduled for March 22 at the Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium.

Schedule (All UAE time)

Feb 20 – Opening ceremony and Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United, National Stadium (from 5.45pm)

Feb 21 – Karachi Kings v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-1015pm)

Feb 22 – Quetta Gladiators v Peshawar Zalmi, National Stadium (1pm-4.15pm); Islamabad United v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Feb 23 – Karachi Kings v Quetta Gladiators, National Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Feb 26 – Multan Sultans v Peshawar Zalmi, Multan Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Feb 27 – Islamabad United v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Feb 28 – Multan Sultans v Karachi Kings, Multan Cricket Stadium (3pm-6.15pm); Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars, Pindi Cricket Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

Feb 29 – Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators, Multan Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Islamabad United v Peshawar Zalmi, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 1 – Islamabad United v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 2 – Peshawar Zalmi v Karachi Kings, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 3 – Quetta Gladiators v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 4 – Islamabad United v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 5 – Peshawar Zalmi v Quetta Gladiators, Pindi Cricket Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 6 – Karachi Kings v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

Mar 7 – Peshawar Zalmi v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Quetta Gladiators, Gaddafi Stadium (5pm-10.15pm)

Mar 8 – Multan Sultans v Islamabad United, Pindi Cricket Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Lahore Qalandars v Karachi Kings, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 10 – Lahore Qalandars v Peshawar Zalmi, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 11 – Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans, Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 12 – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 13 – Peshawar Zalmi v Multan Sultans, National Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)

Mar 14 – Karachi Kings v Islamabad United, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 15 – Multan Sultans v Lahore Qalandars, Gaddafi Stadium (2pm-5.15pm); Quetta Gladiators v Karachi Kings, National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 17 – Qualifier (1 v 2), National Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 18 – Eliminator 1 (3 v 4), Gaddafi Stadium (7pm-10.15pm)

Mar 20 – Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier v winner Eliminator 1), Gaddafi Stadium (8pm-11.15pm)