Pakistan Legends beat World Legends XI by 14 runs to lift the first UAE Friendship Cup that concluded at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Pakistan Legends piled on 133 runs for five wickets in their 10 overs, powered by Salman Butt’s 45 off 20 balls and Mohammad Sami’s 36 off 10 balls. In response, World XI started off well, despite Asghar Afghan’s early exit. Phil Mustard and Tillakratne Dilshan put on a 78-run partnership, but good bowling by Mohammad Irfan took the game out of World XI’s hands.
The event featured big names such as former India captain Mohammad Azharuddin, Bollywood star Suniel Shetty, former Pakistan cricket sensation Imran Nazir and Sri Lanka star Ajantha Mendis.
Four teams – India Legends, Bollywood Kings, Pakistan Legends and World XI - competed over the three days.