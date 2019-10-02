Pakistan won the second game by 67 runs;first match was rained off

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed is bowled out by Sri Lanka's bowler Lahiru Kumara during the third and last one day international (ODI) cricket match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Karachi on October 2, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Karachi: Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in the third and final day-night international in Karachi on Wednesday, taking the three-match series 2-0.Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by five wickets in third ODI

Sri Lanka were lifted to 297-9 in their 50 overs opener Danushka Gunathilaka scoring a career best 133 before Pakistan reached their target in 48.2 overs.

Fakhar Zaman led the way with 76 while fellow opener Abid Ali scored 74 and Haris Sohail 56.