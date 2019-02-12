India, who are current Under-19 world champions, boasts of long assembly line of talent at this age group — with the likes of Prithvi Shaw and Shubman Gill being the latest to make the leap into the senior team. Varun, who became the youngest Kerala player to score a double century at the Under-19 level in December last year, recorded a major ‘first’ to his name when he became the first expatriate cricketer from Dubai to make the junior India team. Incidentally, he is only the second cricketer from Kannur district to make the junior national team after J.K.Mahendra way back in 1967.