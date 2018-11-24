For Pooran, the UAE has played a special role in his career. He made his T20I debut against Pakistan in September 2016 and has played so far in five T20s. It was through his sterling performances in the Under-19 World Cup in UAE in 2014 that he caught the attention of West Indies national team selectors. In the Dubai stadium where he made his T20 debut, during the Under-19 match, he cracked a stupendous 143 against Australia. Pooran had flown in for the T10 Leauge after hitting an unbeaten 53 against India in T20 at Chennai. He is the most-wanted shorter-format player and plays for Mumbai Indians in IPL, Islamabad United in the PSL, Khulna Titans in the BPL, City Kaitak in the Hong Kong T20 blitz.