Abu Dhabi: Akeal Hosein and Chamika Karunaratne delivered a strong bowling performance to bowl out Delhi Bulls for a paltry 31 runs in 9.3 overs to give New York Strikers a thunderous 67-run victory in the 18th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.
Delhi Bulls’ total was the lowest ever in Abu Dhabi T10 history displacing Northern Warriors 46 all out against Qalandars in 2019.
Delhi Bulls had put on a fine bowling performance to restrict New York Strikers to just 98 for four in 10 overs with only opener Rahmanulla Gurbaz (49 not out) and Odean Smith (25 not out) coming good with the bat.
But when the chase started, Delhi Bulls were completely out of sorts as the lost four batsmen without even opening their accounts. Only Ravi Bopara (16) managed to reach the double figures to be shot out for just 31 in 9.3 overs. Hosein returned with figures of 3 for 7 while Karunarate bagged three wickets for 6 runs.
The performance meant New York Strikers displaced Delhi Bulls from the top of the table. Bulls who began with three consecutive victories were also defeated by Samp Army in their last match and have slipped to the third slot.
Bangla Tigers win
In the other match, Bangla Tigers registered a nine-wicket victory over Team Abu Dhabi, their fifth consecutive defeat in the tournament.
Team Abu Dhabi produced another dismal batting show to be bowled out for 66. Bangla Tigers’ opener Jordan Cox hit a breezy unbeaten 56 in 23 balls with ten boundaries and two sixes to win the match with 31 balls to spare. The destroyers of Team Abu Dhabi batting were Daniel Sams (3 for 11) and Shannon Gabriel (2 for 2) and Benny Howell (2 for 9).
Brief scores: New York Strikers bt Delhi Bulls by 67 runs. New York Strikers 98 for 4 in 10 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 49n.o, Odean Smith 25n.o, Wasim Akram 2 for 15) Delhi Bulls 31 in 9.3 overs (Akeal Hosein 3 for 7, Chamika Karunaratne 3 for 6) Player of the Match: Chamika Karunaratne. Bangla Tigers bt Team Abu Dhabi by 9 wkts. Team Abu Dhabi 65 in 10 overs (Rumman Raees 20n.o, Daniel Sams 3 for 11, Shannon Gabriel 2 for 2, Benny Howell 2 for 9) Bangla Tigers 67 for 1 in 4.5 overs (Jordan Cox 56n.o) Player of the Match: Daniel Sams