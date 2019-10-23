Eoin Morgan Image Credit: Reuters

Abu Dhabi: Eoin Morgan, the World Cup-winning skipper of England and Delhi Bulls team captain, has urged young cricketers to join him in Abu Dhabi T10 global talent hunt programme to select eight budding cricketers. “I am heading to Abu Dhabi. Be a part of my team as we take on the world’s finest international players in the Abu Dhabi T10 League. It’s the shortest format of cricket and the most exciting. The potential that this format and the league has is astronomical. It is our best format. It’s unique and eight to ten teams could play a tournament in just 10 to 12 days.”

The world’s first ‘Digital-to-Physical’ talent hunt programme allows young cricketers to create online profiles and upload videos of their bowling, batting and wicketkeeping performances through a smartphone app — to be judged by a panel of ICC-approved coaches.

Dreams2Play will then deliver a list of around 100 talented cricketers selected by the jury for a special player draft through which each of the eight competing teams will select one or two players for their squad.