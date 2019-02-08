The openers are followed by Virat Kohli, the best No.3 batsman in the world but there is an element of mystery on those to follow. Many have been tried out for the No.4 slot but if the first three fail by any chance, there should be a stable player to lift the team out of trouble. Ambati Rayudu has strengthened his chances through his fine knock of 90 under tough conditions in final one-dayer against New Zealand. He also showed he can bat under pressure and has an averages over 50. This slot demands a batsman who can anchor and if needed, prove to be a good finisher too. Selectors have the option of choosing Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant purely as a batsmen than wicketkeeper - as it’s also good to have a back-up for Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Kedar Jadhav stands a good chance for the No.6 spot.