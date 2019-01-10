“He’s a lead athlete in the field and he’s also a captain. He’s a good thinker of the game like most great finishers and a good leader, a really good person around the group. I’m very excited to see him coming in.” Marsh and his batsman brother Shaun were dropped from the Test side for upcoming matches against Sri Lanka on Wednesday after Australia lost a home series to India for the first time when Virat Kohli’s men prevailed 2-1.