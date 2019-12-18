He claimed his first against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2017

India's Kuldeep Yadav celebrates the hat-trick during the second one day international (ODI) cricket against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on December 18, 2019. Image Credit: AFP

Visakhapatnam: Spinner Kuldeep Yadav became India's first bowler to claim two international hat-tricks on Wednesday after striking three times on successive balls in the second one-day against West Indies.

Yadav, a left-arm wrist spinner, sent back Shai Hope for 78, Jason Holder (11) and Alzarri Joseph (0) on the final three deliveries of his eighth over in Visakhapatnam to record his second ODI hat-trick.

He claimed his first against Australia at Kolkata's Eden Gardens in 2017 to join India's ODI hat-trick club that includes Chetan Sharma, Kapil Dev and Mohammed Shami.

However no Indian bowler has taken more than one hat-trick across formats.

Yadav also joins international bowlers Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Wasim Akram (Pakistan), Chaminda Vaas (Sri Lanka), Saqlain Mushtaq (Pakistan) and Trent Boult (New Zealand) to pick up more than one hat-trick in ODIs.

While Malinga leads the list with three ODI hat-tricks, all the others have picked up two in the 50-over format.