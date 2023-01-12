Develop white-ball game

“I have a lot of experience in playing 50-over cricket now. I have got a good understanding of how to play in ODIs. I really want to develop my white-ball game further and if there is anything that I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing more T20 cricket and putting myself in situations I have not found myself frequently during the course of my career so far,” Root said in a Dubai Capitals statement.

“It’s really exciting for me. I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, but my experience as a cricketer will hold me in good stead. Hopefully, I can go out there and get some big scores to help our team win some matches.”

Global stage

The former England Test captain, who has scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket, spoke about the talent pool in the DP World ILT20. “There are some big names that are featuring in this tournament. It’s a mixed bag of experienced and young players. The youngsters will get an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage.”

Dubai Capitals will face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday and Root is confident of team going all the way.