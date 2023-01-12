Dubai: Joe Root, one of the top batters in world cricket, aims to make the best use of DP World International League T20 to prepare for the 50-over World Cup to be held later this year in India.
Defending champions England, who recently won the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, play an exciting brand of attacking cricket and the technically sound Root feels that playing more Twenty20 cricket will help him develop his game and hence the 32-year-old former England skipper opted to play in franchise cricket for the first time since 2019.
Develop white-ball game
“I have a lot of experience in playing 50-over cricket now. I have got a good understanding of how to play in ODIs. I really want to develop my white-ball game further and if there is anything that I can add to my 50-over game, it will come from playing more T20 cricket and putting myself in situations I have not found myself frequently during the course of my career so far,” Root said in a Dubai Capitals statement.
“It’s really exciting for me. I haven’t played a lot of T20 cricket in the last couple of years, but my experience as a cricketer will hold me in good stead. Hopefully, I can go out there and get some big scores to help our team win some matches.”
Global stage
The former England Test captain, who has scored over 17,000 runs in international cricket, spoke about the talent pool in the DP World ILT20. “There are some big names that are featuring in this tournament. It’s a mixed bag of experienced and young players. The youngsters will get an opportunity to showcase their skills on a global stage.”
Dubai Capitals will face Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the tournament opener at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday and Root is confident of team going all the way.
“There are a lot of players in our team who have tons of experience, so that will surely help others as well. Our team is really good and the players have belief in their abilities. Hopefully, we can go all the way and lift the trophy,” he said on the eve of the opening clash.