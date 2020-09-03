Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore have good reason to be confident of breaking their Indian Premier League duck as Virat Kohli - their inspirational captain - showed he is in peak form ahead of the 13th edition of the tournament in the UAE later this month.
India skipper Virat Kohli is hopeful of taking his RCB side all the way to the title for the first time this season, and they sure are in safe hads if this amazing catch is anything to go by.
After posting a video of the catch, Bangalore simply tweeted: “We are running out of things to say at this point, Skip!” Couldn’t have put it better myself.