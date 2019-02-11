Mumbai: Shane Warne, former captain and brand ambassador of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, was an enthusiastic participant in a conference aimed at improving the awareness on mental health in India and on a global scale by educating the masses on the subject.
Titled ‘Innovations in Mental Health Care & Exploring Brain and Mental Health,’ the event is hosted from February 9-17 by Dr. N.S. Vahia Foundation in association with McLean (Harvard Medical School Affiliate).
Speaking at the conference, Warne said: “I am deeply touched to be part of such a noble initiative. It’s very important that people start taking mental wellness into consideration. All of us go through problems, but one must speak it out and share to be able to get out of it. I am very happy to see that N.S. Vahia Foundation is actually bringing science so close to people- it was a great moment to be able to feel human brain with my hands and I congratulate all of them for taking up this cause to help people come out of mental illness. ”
Last year, Royals had launched a statewide ‘Cancer Out’ campaign that emphasised upon cancer screening and early detection for women in the state of Rajasthan. This initiative was to prevent untimely deaths caused by cancer in the state and to educate the youngsters to encourage their family members especially women to undergo the screening. Altogether 10 screening centres across the state were activated for the people to get themselves screened.
Meanwhile, Royals have launched their new kit for the IPL XII by turning pink from their customary blue after a huge response from the fans last season and the historic link between the colour and the state of Rajasthan. Jaipur, the team base, is known as the Pink City while Jodhpur is famous for pink sandstone and Udaipur produces pink marbles.