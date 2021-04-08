Kolkata: Rishabh Pant, the poster boy of Indian cricket who will captain Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021, has become an instant hit in the endorsement sector. A day before the IPL, the dashing wicketkeeper-batsman was unveiled as the brand ambassador in the smartwatch category of ‘Noise’ - a Indian lifestyle brand.
Commenting on the association, Pant said: ‘‘I am excited to be the new face of Noise smart watches. As a professional athlete, I am constantly on the move, trying to chase the finest of margins to improve my fitness and my game. Noise’s smartwatches help me to achieve my daily goals while keeping me connected in my personal ecosystem. The brand’s cutting-edge technology, effortless style and its message to only pay heed to ‘the noise within’, are a perfect fit for me, both on and off the field.’’
Noise has been catering to the growing demands of wearable devices in India and has emerged as the market leader in the category. The company has recently been ranked as India’s no.1 Watch Brand by the IDC’s Worldwide Quarterly Wearable Device Tracker, Q4 2020.
Earlier this year, JSW Sports, the sports arm of the $13 billion JSW Group conglomerate and a co-owner of the Delhi franchise, added Pant to its talent management roster. The multi-year association between the two parties will see JSW Sports manage all commercial interests and marketing rights of the 23-year-old - and ‘Noise’ is expected to be one of the brands in a growing list.