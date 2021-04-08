Dubai: The 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League is all set to roll, with the first match taking place on Friday in Chennai when the defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s IPL will be played behind closed doors across venues in India, where all teams will be prevented from gaining home-field advantage by playing all their clashes away from home in bio-bubble COVID-19 protected environments.
- IPL 2021 team watch: Can Samson-Sangakkara turn it around for Rajasthan Royals?
- IPL 2021: It's time for another edition as shadows of coronavirus loom
- IPL 2021: Royal Challengers bowler Daniel Sams tests positive for COVID-19
- IPL 2021: Mapping of fielding, batsmen’s agility new features, Star Sports head says
Cricket fans in the UAE and around the world can watch all the matches live on television through broadcasters operating in their region.
BeIN Sports will be broadcasting all the IPL matches to fans in the UAE and the Gulf and MENA regions, while Star Sports, Jalsha and Disney Hotstar VIP have the rights back home in India. Sky Sports will be beaming all matches to fans around the world where their various networks are available.
The IPL on TV around the world
India: Star Sports, Jalsha, & Disney Hotstar VIP
UAE: BeIn Sports
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Cricket
Australia: Fox Sports
MENA Countries: BeIN Sports
Pakistan: Geo Super
New Zealand: Sky Sport NZ
Bangladesh: Channel 9, Gazi TV
Afghanistan: Radio Television Afghanistan
Sri Lanka: SLRC (Channel Eye)