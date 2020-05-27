A file picture of Kolkata Knight Riders team, alongwith their co-owner Shah Rukh Khan. Image Credit: Supplied picture

Kolkata: Kolkata Knight Riders, the IPL franchise with it’s home at Eden Gardens, pledged support to West Bengal Chief Ministers’ Relief Fund with a number of initiatives in the wake of Super Cyclone Amphan which ravaged the eastern state on May 20.

“KKR, along with Meer Foundation, announced several initiatives to support the ongoing efforts of the government to battle the aftermath of Amphan,” a statement said.

The franchise, co-owned by Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan who is a brand ambassador of the state - announced it would plant and replenish 5000 trees that were lost in the cyclone over a period of time, contribute to the West Bengal Chief Minister’s Relief Fund apart from supplying relief materials to the more severely damaged parts of the stage.

The KKR Sahayata Vahan initiative will distribute ration and essantial hygiene items to four of the most affected affected regions - Kolkata, North and South 24 Parganas and East Medinipur through trained volunteers.

Announcing these initiatives, Venky Mysore, CEO & Managing Director of KKR said: “The state of West Bengal and the City of Joy have been special to us in many ways. The people of Kolkata and WB have embraced KKR and extended their love and unconditional support over the years. This is a small effort on our part to provide some relief to those affected.”