Mohammad Shami had been one of the senior campaigners of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL. Image Credit: AP

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab’s pace ace Mohammad Shami has harped on a proper management of workload by players as one of the main keys towards excellence as the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) draws near.

A long-serving spearhead for the Indian team, Shami made his IPL debut for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2013. The following season he switched to the Delhi Daredevils, only to be bought by Kings XI Punjab in the auction ahead of the 2019 season. With a season under his belt, Shami is seen as a vital cog as KXIP eye their maiden IPL win in the UAE.

“It will be difficult as the wickets here are also different. So workload management is important. But it is not that difficult that it can’t be managed. It depends on us how we manage our workload,” the 30-year-old Shami said in an interview.

“It felt great getting out of home and coming to Dubai. We are all grateful to play the game which we all love. So the feeling cannot be compared. The best part is that everyone is on the field and training. In India, IPL should bring smiles to the faces of all,” he added.

Shami will lead the pace attack for the Kings XI Punjab side, to be led this year by opener KL Rahul. Though they are one of two teams that is yet to win the IPL trophy so far, the squad looks solid with names such as a certain Chris Gayle and fellow West Indians Sheldon Cottrell and the exciting Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Glenn Maxwell, Hardus Viljoen, Indian batsmen Mayank Agarwal and Karun Nair among others.

“I don’t take pressure of being a senior in the side. You should believe in your skill and back yourself,” Shami offered.

“The temperature is much higher compared to India. There are chances of getting dehydrated. There will be chances of cramps. So we will have to keep those things in mind,” he cautioned.

“I always try to share my knowledge with all my teammates at any level. It can be IPL, while playing for India or even at the club level. I like to talk about the team rather than myself,” he added.

With 49 Tests, 77 One-Day Internationals and 11 T20s for India, Shami has been in top form in the recent past. Much of Shami’s success can be attributed to his pace, accuracy and an ability moving the ball both ways.

He has always projected himself as a perfect team player. “I don’t believe in any goal. I believe in performing according to the demand of the situation. I always try to do better than what I am doing,” Shami said.