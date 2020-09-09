Chennai Super Kings' talismanic captain MS Dhoni and Shane Watson have been two of their pillars of strength. Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: Despite all the setbacks that have had to endure with exits of two top players and COVID-19 cases within the squad, Chennai Super Kings are one of the most popular teams in the international betting markets.

Renowned Irish bookmaker PaddyPower, who operate through a variety of platforms and offer wagers on all leading sports and online games, offer Chennai at short odds of 4/6 to win the 13th edition of the Indian Premier Lague, which starts in the UAE on September 19.

There is not a lot juicy prices on offer in general where four-time champions Mumbai Indians reside at the top of the betting markets as the 4/9 favourites, although Rajasthan Royals have top the list for team which is most likely to underperform in the Twenty20 extravaganza.

They are the 10/3 favourites to finish at the bottom of the eight-team table ahead of Kings XI who are a 5/1 shot.

Understandably, the top four favourites to win the title are also the favourites not to finish at the bottom, with MI and Sunrisers a lucrative 8/1 to land in the bin. Royal Challengers Bangalore, who have never won the IPL since it debuted in 2008, appear not to inspire confidence in their fans, who are betting that they will finish at the bottom of the table with over 38% money coming in even before the tournament has started.

Seven percent of cheeky punters have laid bets on the defending champions, Mumbai, to finish at the lower end of the IPL.

Latest IPL ODDs

Source: PaddyPower, Ireland

Mumbai Indians 4/9

Hyderabad Sunrisers 4/7

Kolkata Knight Riders 4/6

Chennai Super Kings 4/6

Royal Challengers Bangalore Evens

Delhi Capitals10/11

Rajasthan Royals 7/4