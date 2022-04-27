Out of the 39 games which has happened till Tuesday, the captains have decided to chase 38 times after winning the toss and only Hardik Pandya was bold enough to bat first against KKR. Even Samson, when asked after losing the toss in the seven games, said he wanted to bat first but it had been a blessing in disguise for him and his team Rajasthan Royals. Their batsmen, lead by Jos Buttler, has been able to give him a decent score for his bowlers to defend. In Tuesday’s match when Buttler failed, it was Riyan Parag who came to the party and helped them reach 145 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and they managed to win it by a big margin of 29 runs.