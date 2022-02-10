Kolkata: The excitement level is building up in the tech city of Bengaluru with representatives of all 10 teams and other stakeholders of IPL 2022 trickling in there for the mega auction scheduled on February 12-13 (Saturday-Sunday).

It will be a Who’s Who among the international stars - with in-form stalwarts like David Warner, Player of the Tournament in 2021 T20 World Cup, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga or veteran Faf du Plessis in fray. Warner, who had been an inspirational captain for Sunrisers Hyderabad and had won them their only title in 2016, was rather unceremoniusly dropped by them last season - can see quite a bit of scramble for him as he has been a respected captaincy material.

The Indian cricketers who may be subjected to hectic bidding war include the likes of Shreyas Iyer, senior pros Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar. The final run-in to the auction predicts that at least two franchises will be ready to break the bank for Iyer, who decided to leave Delhi Capitals after the resurgent franchise decided to persist with Rishabh Pant as captain after the former came back from a shoulder surgery. There will be a scramble for cricketers with captaincy potential and Iyer is one of them after his decent job with the Delhi outfit.

Where and when

The two-day auction will take place on Saturday-Sunday at the ITC Gardenia hotel in Bengaluru. Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped and seven belong to Associate Nations. A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs. The highest number of overseas players are from Australia (47), followed by West Indies (34), South Africa (24) and New Zealand (24).

A 10-team affair

The IPL 2022 will be a 10-team affair after more than a decade and the addition of two new teams - Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Supergiants mean there will be 74 matches instead of 60 of previous editions. The BCCI is yet to make a final announcement about the venues as they are keeping a close watch on the Covid-19 situation in India, but the IPL chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed to Gulf News sometime back that they plan to host it in Maharashtra between four venues in Mumbai (Wankhede Stadium, CCI, Reliance ground and the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai) and the stadium in Pune.

Patel, however, said that the UAE will be their ‘Plan B’ in case there is a sudden spike in the cases across India. The likely window for the tournament will be from end-March to early May.

Preity Zinta (centre) and Aryan Khan, representing Punjab Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, respectively, at the 2021 auction. Image Credit: Twitter

Guidelines of the auction

* The IPL 2022 auction will take place in a bio-bubble.

* The officials representing the franchises will have to clear Covid-19 tests with negative RT-PCR report on February 9, 10 and 11. The testing will be conducted by BCCI-accredited medical agency.

* No Right to Match (RTM) option will be available for the team in this auction.

* A maximum of four players have been allowed to be retained by the original eight IPL teams while the two new teams have been allowed three draft picks ahead of the auction. It means all the teams will start with a clean slate at the auction.

* The IPL 2022 purse has been raised from Rs 80 crore to Rs 90 crore to accommodate more players, especially from the domestic circuit.

* Participants who have returned to India after overseas trips in the last 15 days will have to undergo seven-day mandatory quarantine and test negative on Day 8 and 9 (twice).

* BCCI will keep a close watch on those arriving at the team hotel on February 11. They will be monitored for Covid-19 symptoms.

* The testing will be conducted between 12 am to 7 am to ensure smooth conduct of the IPL 2022 auction on February 12 and 13. The members will stay in their rooms until declared negative for the virus.

* All the attendees will have to share full details including COVID vaccination results (if any) with the BCCI medical team.

* All the participants will have to wear masks in the auditorium at the auction table.

List of retained players for 10 IPL teams

Chennai Super Kings

Retained Players: Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 16 crore) $ US 2.1 million approx

MS Dhoni (12 crore) 1.6m

Moeen Ali (8 crore) 1.06m

Ruturaj Gaikwad (6 crore) 800,000

Mumbai Indians

Retained Players: Rohit Sharma (16 crore) 2.1 m

Jasprit Bumrah (12 crore) 1.6m

Suryakumar Yadav (8 crore) 1.06m

Kieron Pollard (6 crore) 800,000

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Retained Players: Virat Kohli (15 crore) 2.05m

Glenn Maxwell (11 crore) 1.47m

Mohammed Siraj (7 crore) 935,000

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Retained Players: Kane Williamson (14 crore) 1.87m

Abdul Samad (4 crore) 534,000

Umran Malik (4 crore) 534,000

Rajasthan Royals

Retained Players: Sanju Samson (14 crore) 1.87m

Jos Buttler (10 crore) 1.33m

Yashasvi Jaiswal (4 crore) 534,000

Kolkata Knight Riders

Retained Players: Andre Russell (12 crore) 1.6m

Varun Chakravarthy (8 crore) 1.06m

Venkatesh Iyer (8 crore) 1.06m

Sunil Narine (6 crore) 800,000

Delhi Capitals

Retained Players: Rishabh Pant (16 crore) 2.13m

Axar Patel (9 crore) 1.20m

Prithvi Shaw (7.5 crore) 1m

Anrich Nortje (6.5 crore) 868,000

Punjab Kings

Retained Players: Mayank Agarwal (12 crore) 1.6m

Arshdeep Singh (4 crore) 534,000

Gujarat Titans (Ahmedabad)

Retained Players: Hardik Pandya (15 crores) 2.05m

Rashid Khan (15 crores) 2.05m

Shubman Gill (8 crores) 1.06m

Lucknow Supergiants (Lucknow)

Retained Players: KL Rahul (17 crore) 2.27m

Marcus Stoinis (9.2 crore) 1.22m

Ravi Bishnoi (4 crore) 534,000

Total purse for each team: Rs 90 crores ($ 12.25 million)

Purse remaining with each IPL team

Team Purse left

Chennai Super Kings 48 crore ($ 6.41 m)

Mumbai Indians 48 crore (6.41m)

Royal Challengers Bangalore 57 crore (7.61m)

Sunrisers Hyderabad 68 crore (9.08m)

Kolkata Knight Riders 48 crore (6.41m)

Rajasthan Royals 62 crore (8.28m)

Delhi Capitals 47.5 crore (6.34m)

Punjab Kings 72 crore (9.62m)

Ahmedabad 52 crore (6.94m)

Lucknow 58 crore (7.75m)

Country-wise breakdown of 220 overseas players

Afghanistan 17

Australia 47

Bangladesh 5

England 24

Ireland 5

New Zealand 24

South Africa 33

Sri Lanka 23

West Indies 34

Zimbabwe 1

Namibia 3

Nepal 1

Scotland 2