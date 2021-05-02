Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals hits a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals hits a sixer. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Brar of Punjab Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Steve Smith
Steve Smith of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Harpreet Brar
Harpreet Brar (centre) of Punjab Kings celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals play a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Riley Meredith
Riley Meredith of Punjab Kings bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Mayank’s 99 propels Punjab to 166/6 over Delhi

Stand-in captain Mayank Agarwal struck an unbeaten 99 to guide the Punjab Kings to 166/6, a total that didn’t look possible one stage as the Delhi Capitals strangled them in the Indian Premier League 2021 match in Ahmedabad tonight.

Send to bat, Punjab, who are without skipper K.L. Rahul (he’s down with appendicitis), lost two wickets in the powerplay, and the scoring never recovered. The loss of regular wickets didn't help their cause.

Mayank repaired the innings with a 52-run stand with Dawid Malan (26) and another 41-run partnership with Shahrukh Khan (4). The new captain’s late flourish enabled Punjab to set up a target of 167. But that’s unlikely to trouble Delhi batsmen. But early wickets could provide a twist.


Kagiso Rabada
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Avesh Khan
Avesh Khan (left) of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Shahrukh Khan of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Axar Patel
Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Dawid Malan of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics



Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan of Punjab Kings is bowled by Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Dawid Malan
Dawid Malan of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics




Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal of Punjab Kings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle of Punjab Kings is bowled by Kagiso Rabada ls. Image Credit: Image Credit: Sportzpics




Delhi Capitals players
Delhi Capitals players celebrate the wicket of Prabhsimran Singh of Punjab Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics


Ishant Sharma
Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals bowls. Sportzpics Image Credit: Ishant Sharma of Delhi Capitals bowls. Sportzpics









Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal
Caption of Delhi Capitals Rishabh Pant with captain of Punjab Kings Mayank Agarwal during the toss held at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics





Delhi Capitals should prevail over Punjab Kings

Dubai: When the Delhi Capitals meet the Punjab Kings in Ahmedabad today, the teams will have vastly differing agendas. While Delhi will look to top the leaderboard, Punjab want to reach the top four as the Indian Premier League 2021 hits the halfway mark. But Punjab has been hamstrung by the absence of captain K.L. Rahul, who is set to undergo surgery for appendicitis.

Delhi haven’t had too many batting worries, with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan making good use of the powerplay. The absence of off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (who’s away to support his family’s COVID-19 fight) and leg-spinner Amit Mishra (injured) haven’t affected them much since Axar Patel and Lalit Yadav have stepped into the breach admirably. Captain Rishabh Pant may be tempted to bring in Ainrich Nortje in place of the misfiring pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Punjab’s batting solidity depends on skipper K.L. Rahul, so his absence will hurt. Mayank Agarwal returns after an injury, and Chris Gayle has only been scoring only sporadically. After a woeful run, Nicholas Pooran should make way for Dawid Malan. The bowling has been effective without being spectacular but certainly not incisive enough to stop Delhi.

So the Delhi Capitals should vault to the top of the points table.

