Dubai: Sunrisers Hyderabad have announced that David Warner has been removed as captain of the Indian Premier League franchise and that Kane Williamson will be taking over for the remainder of the 2021 season.
Hyderabad are at the bottom of the table with just two points from six games. The franchise have also hinted at a big shake-up in the starting line-up and there would be definitely a change in the overseas players, with Warner possibly sitting out the match against Rajasthan Royals.
“Sunrisers Hyderabad would like to announce that Kane Williamson will be taking over the captaincy for tomorrow’s match and for the remainder of IPL 2021. The team management has also made the decision that they will be changing their overseas combination for tomorrow’s match against Rajasthan Royals,” Hyderabad stated. “This decision has not come lightly as the management respects the enormous impact David Warner has had for the franchise over a number of years. As we face the remainder of the season we are sure David will continue to help us strive for success both on and off the field.”
Hyderabad next take on Rajasthan on Sunday at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. The side suffered a seven-wicket loss against Chennai Super Kings last time out.
Australian opener Warner led Hyderabad to the play-offs last season in the UAE. However, this year they have failed to fire as their middle-order batting has let them down.