Players shake hands after the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Buttler, bowlers set up a crucial Rajasthan Royals win

Kolkata: Rajasthan Royals stayed afloat with a thumping 55-run win over Sunrisers Hyderabad - their third in seven matches - in the afternoon game of the double-header at New Delhi today.

Sent in to bat, Royals rode a swashbuckling innings of 124 from Jos Buttler - his first century in IPL - to reach a mammoth total of 220 for three. Buttler got ample support during a rollicking 150-run partnership from skipper Sanju Samson (48 off 33 balls) which put Sunrisers on the backfoot.

The Orange Army, which kept David Warner on the dugout as Kane Williamson replaced him as the captain, started their chase in a solid manner with Jonny Bairstow (30) and Manish Pandey (31) putting up 57 for the first wicket. Once Pandey fell to a slower delivery from Mustafizur Rehman, they started losing wickets at regular intervals and even the new skipper failed to come good with the bat.

The Royals bowlers stuck to their job well, with 'Fizz' (3/20) and Chris Morris (3/29) being the pick of the bowlers.

Abdul Samad of Sunrisers Hyderabad hits over the top for six. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Vijay Shankar of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Manish Pandey of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jonny Bairstow of Sunrisers Hyderabad plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Buttler heroics take Rajasthan Royals to 200-plus total

Kolkata: Jos Buttler showed why he is regarded as one of the most destructive batsman in white ball cricket as his innings of 124 off 64 balls, his first century in IPL, propelled Rajasthan Royals to a mammoth total of 220 for three against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the day game.

Cricket enthusiast Sahil Sajan mid innings analysis

A rollicking 150-run partnership between Buttler and the Royals skipper Sanju Samson (48 off 33 balls) took the wind out of Sunrisers' sails. The England wicketkeeper-batsman survived a few close calls early on, but made the most of it with 11 fours and eight sixes - that too with a strike rate of 193.75.

This is the second day on the trot that the New Delhi wicket has seen a 200-plus target being set up. Can the new-look Sunrisers now repeat what Mumbai Indians did on Saturday night?

We will know in the next two hours...

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Sanju Samson Captain of Rajasthan Royals departs. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals hitting a boundary. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jos Buttler, right, and Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrates the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Rashid Khan of Sunrisers Hyderabad appeals for the wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kane Williamson of Sunrisers Hyderabad and Sanju Samson Captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics

Kolkata: All eyes will be on Kane Williamson, the New Zealand skipper, who has taken over the captaincy from David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad who look for the tide to turn in their day match against Rajasthan Royals in New Delhi.

Mr Cricket UAE Anis Sajan on expectations for RR vs SRH match.

Languishing at the bottom of the table at the halfway stage of the league, SRH are expected to see a few radical changes in their playing XI. It will be interesting to see if they still retain the trusted combination of now a ‘relieved’ Warner and Jonny Bairstow at the top of the order – or England’s dashing opener Jason Roy comes in place of Warner.