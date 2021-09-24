Jason Roy (right) with Anis Sajan. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Sunrisers Hyderabad did not have the ideal start in their first match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai and are still languishing at the bottom of the table with just two points after eight games.

One of the main reasons for that is that they are not able to get the right start with the bat with David Warner’s horror form continuing from India in the UAE too after he scored a duck and got out in the first over of the match to Anrich Nortje. Warner has so far scored just 193 runs in the seven games he has played and had even stepped down from captaincy. He is low on confidence too.

Moreover, with Jonny Bairstow opting out, it’s high time Sunrisers get in Jason Roy of England who would be an ideal replacement at the top of the order.

Roy was brought in as replacement by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Mitchell Marsh in the India leg and has been on the bench for Sunrisers and with six games still to go for the Orange Army, it’s time he is given a look-in. Roy has a strike rate of 146 in the shortest format and has won many games for team England in the white ball format and is a very destructive player who can tear apart any bowling side on his day.

For Sunrisers, they have nothing to lose and have a mathematical chance of making it to the play-offs. Even if they win their next six games, they will be reaching a maximum of 14 points.

And Roy is their best bet if the Sun has to shine again on Hyderabad in their remaining six games.