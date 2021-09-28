Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli Image Credit: AFP

Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore are slowly re-establishing their dangerous traits in the UAE leg of the Indian Premier League Season 14. RCB take on Rajasthan Royals in a true battle royale at Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday.

After a slow start, losing two games, the Virat Kohli-led RCB team are beginning to showcase their high standards that they are capable of. They boast a batting line-up that is capable of giving any international side jitters with Kohli, Ab de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell in their ranks.

The trio of superstars are well complimented by the graceful southpaw Devdutt Padikkal — who needs to eschew the habit of trying to play the ball to the third man area, as he has got out three times in that zone — and KS Bharat have given RCB the freedom to play their shots.

Mr 360 is due for a big knock and it could be on Wednesday against Rajasthan. AB will certainly will up his game when it gets hotter and with one good game, he will be back to his best. Beware rivals!

After winning a tactical battle against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians, when Kohli marshalled his resources well to pull the defending champions back after a rollicking start, the Bangalore skipper’s faith in his bowlers must have increased many fold.

On the contrary, after sneaking a two-run win over Punjab Kings in their first match, thanks to Karthik Tyagi’s final over helped Rajasthan grab the victory from the jaws of defeat, Rajasthan have suffered two more losses and have put themselves in trouble for the qualification into the play-offs.

Despite skipper Sanju Samson playing an impressive knock, the middle order faltered against Sunrisers Hyderabad and conceded the initiative to suffer a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With eight points from 10 games, Rajasthan are in sixth spot and equal on points with Kolkata, Punjab and Mumbai. Any slip-up from here could seriously undermine Rajasthan’s chances.