Gulf News and our readers' cover the IPL 2021 in UAE match as Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals. We are joined by Romit Purohit and Inayath Shah for today's game.
Roy and Williamson notch fifties in Hyderabad victory
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
The Sunrisers Hyderabad kept alive their slender hopes of making the IPL playoffs with a comfortable seven-wicket win over the Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on Monday (September 27, 2021). Debutant Jason Roy (60 runs of 42 balls) and skipper Kane Williamson (51 not out off 41 balls) played stellar knocks to steer Hyderabad to the target.
Opting to bat first, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson’s controlled aggression helped steer Rajasthan to 164/5 in 20 overs. After losing Evin Lewis very early, Samson (82 of 56) and Yashasvi Jaiswal (36) repaired the damage, and later Mahipal Lomror (29) helped his captain step up the scoring.
When a score over 180 looked possible, Jason Holder, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar and Sidharth Kaul bowled tight overs at the death, and Hyderabad had an easier target to chase. Hyderabad are still at the bottom of the table with four points, and their playoff chances hinge on other results.
Midway summary
Samson scores 82 to steer Rajasthan to a fighting total against Hyderabad
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Rajasthan Royals’ skipper Sanju Samson was not in a hurry against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. His controlled aggression in the company of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Mahipal Lomror steered Rajasthan to 164/5 in 20 overs in Dubai on Monday (September 27, 2021).
Opting to bat first, Rajasthan lost Evin Lewis very early, but Samson (82 runs of 56 balls) and Jaiswal (36) repaired the damage with a 56-run stand to set the platform for a good score. Later Lomror (29) helped the Rajasthan captain step up the scoring, posting 84 (54) for the fourth wicket.
When a score over 180 looked possible, Holder, Bhuvaneshwar and Sidharth Kaul bowled tight overs at the death, and Rajasthan finished at least 15 runs less. It’s still a good score given Hyderabad’s batting fragility, but Rajasthan will have to grab early wickets.
MATCH PREVIEW
The Sunrisers Hyderabad have nothing to lose. The Rajasthan Royals will be aware of that when the teams meet in the IPL 2021 game in Dubai on Monday (September 27, 2021). With only two points from nine matches, Hyderabad have no hope of making the last four, but they will be motivated by pride.
Rajasthan are one of the four teams with eight points and technically have a chance of grabbing a playoff spot. They will look to grab full points, but that’s no easy task for a side heavily reliant on Sanju Samson’s attacking batting. Kane Williamson’s SRH side are no pushovers, and Jason Holder took them with a whisker of beating the Punjab Kings. They will look to stun Rajasthan. So an exciting match awaits.