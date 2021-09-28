Gulf News readers Sai Prasad and Arif Vasaya join the Gulf News experts to take you through a thrilling six-wicket win for Mumbai Indians over Punjab Kings as the pursuit for play-off berth in IPL 2021 in the UAE heats up.
Match summary: Mumbai Indians beat Punjab Kings by six wickets
Shyam A. Krishna, Senior Associate Editor
Abu Dhabi: Hardik Pandya found form to score a stroke-filled 40 (30 balls) and take the Mumbai Indians to a nervy six-wicket over the Punjab Kings in Abu Dhabi tonight (September 28, 2021).
When Mumbai were 92/4 in the 16th over while chasing a target of 136, Punjab would have fancied their chances, but Pandya and Pollard (15 of seven balls) struck hefty blows when the required run rate had climbed to over nine an over. They simply blew away Punjab, who squandered the advantage provided by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi’s double strike.
Earlier, Mumbai turned in an assured bowling performance to restrict Punjab to 135/6 in 20 overs as Jasprit Bumrah and Pollard struck early blows. After being put to bat, Punjab ran into early trouble before Aidan Markram (42 off 29) and Deepak Hooda (28) repaired the damage with a 61-stand, but they couldn’t push on. Punjab’s total proved to be inadequate despite their bowlers’ brave performance.
Mumbai Indians bowlers restrict Punjab Kings to 135
Abu Dhabi: The Mumbai Indians turned in a more assured bowling performance as they restricted the Punjab Kings to 135/6 in 20 overs in Abu Dhabi tonight (September 28, 2021). Captain Rohit Sharma will be pleased as Jasprit Bumrah and Kieron Pollard struck early blows to choke the Punjab innings.
After being put to bat, Punjab ran into early trouble losing Mandeep Singh, who replaced Mayank Agarwal. A Pollard twin-strike got rid of skipper KL Rahul (21) and Chris Gayle in an over, and Punjab never recovered.
Aidan Markram (42 off 29 balls) and Deepak Hooda (28) repaired the damage with a 61-stand, but they couldn’t push on. Now it’s time for Mumbai batters to show their chops, but they haven’t been in great form. Maybe, this is their chance to regain touch.