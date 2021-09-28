Sharjah: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, a venue steeped in history, has undergone a makeover just in time for the ongoing Indian Premier League and the T20 World Cup which follows immediately after in October-November.
The stadium has opened 11 air-conditioned VIP suites, complete with a private balcony which opens out to the scene of action, with each offering a capacity of 16-20 guests depending on the size of the suites - complete with hi-speed WiFi connection, giant screen TVs and personal butler services among other facilities. Traditionally known for celeb spotting, Sharjah VIP boxes are expected host to former cricketers, movie stars and local heroes.
MORE ON IPL IN UAE
- IPL 2021 in UAE: Delhi Capitals boss Vinod Bisht speaks about their purple patch, bigger IPL next year
- IPL 2021 in UAE: David Miller, the ideal partner for Sanju Samson
- IPL 2021 in UAE: AS IT HAPPENED - Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets
- IPL 2021 in UAE: The enigma of Sanju Samson and Rajasthan Royals
“The best fans and exciting atmosphere have always been what makes a match at Sharjah Cricket Stadium a truly unique experience. As they say it’s the Sharjah magic, but we don’t rest on our laurels and are continually looking for ways to enhance the matchday experience for players, fans and guests while still honouring the traditions and hospitality that make Sharjah the home of cricket in the UAE,” said Khalaf Bukhatir, Managing Director of Bukhatir Group and CEO of Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
“These new VIP boxes, the newly re-laid wicket block that now accommodates six pitches in the centre, improved parking facilities and a spectacular Royal Suite are just some of the exciting upgrades that will make a trip to Sharjah stadium that much more memorable,” he added.
The stadium is hosting 10 IPL 2021 matches, including the Qualifier 2 (October 11) and the Eliminator (October 13), as well as 11 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 matches.