Dubai: Rajasthan Royals play against bottom placed Sunrisers and have a good chance to collect 2 points against a side who has got just one win in 9 games and yet to win in UAE.

But for that captain Sanju Samson needs support from the rest of the team members as he forged a lone battle in their last loss against Delhi Capitals where no other batsman gave him the support to chase the target down of 154.

Five losses

Currently Rajasthan Royals are placed at seventh position with 8 points with 4 wins and five losses after 9 games and will have to win at least more games to reach to 16 points which gives them a realistic chance of making it to the playoffs.

Rajasthan Royals fate is in their own hands and one player who play a key role in supporting Sanju Samson is David Miller from South Africa who has huge experience of playing more than 300 plus T20 games as well as a strike rate of 140.

Special innings

David Miller can be very destructive on his day and has played many memorable innings for his old IPL franchise Punjab Kings. During his one of the special innings where he scored a match winning innings he was quoted as saying “When it’s in the arc, it’s out of the park and when it’s in the V it will be in the Tree” and this became has a punch line for David Miller the killer.

Will David Miller give Sanju Samson the support, only time will say but David Miller has all the shots in the book and can turn a match on its head on his day.