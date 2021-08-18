Ishan Kishan may soon have the world of endorsements opening out to him. Image Credit: Supplied photo

Kolkata: Ishan Kishan, the young Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman, has been roped in by the talent management vertical of Reliance Industries - RISE Worldwide ahead of the remaining part of the IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE. Kishan, who made his international debut in white ball cricket against England at home earlier this year, is already in Abu Dhabi as part of the MI squad which has reached there to acclimatise themselves.

Kishan is the eighth cricketer under the fold of RISE, which has MI captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan and Suryakumar Yadav among its clients. The company is already in ‘‘advanced discussion’’ with key sports and lifestyle brands which may mark the Jharkhand boy’s entry into world of endorsements.

“Last couple of years has been an incredible journey for me personally, both as a cricketer and an individual,” Kishan said, adding: “As I now make the transition to international cricket, I am happy to have the team at RISE Worldwide support me off the field.”

Like a number of illustrious predecessors, Kishan shot into limelight when he led India at the Under-19 World Cup in 2016, finishing runners-up to West Indies. After waiting in the wings for over four years, Kishan made his India debut in T20Is against England side in March earlier this year and followed it up with the ODI cap against Sri Lanka recently.

The firm will work closely with Ishan on strategic career management, providing extensive resources and expertise to generate value in all facets and stages of his career, except for individual playing contracts.