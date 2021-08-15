Mumbai Indians arrive at the St Regis Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi Image Credit: Mumbai Indians Twitter

Mumbai Indians, the defending champions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), on Sunday posted a small video which had the captain of their flight from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi make a special in-flight announcement with a cricketing spin.

“It is an honour to welcome you aboard on this flight 9065 charter service from Mumbai to Abu Dhabi. Considering the rains coming in today morning, we managed a quick-start departure. Just like how Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock do it for the team,” said the captain as Mumbai headed to the UAE to conclude the COVID-19 interrupted tournament. “As per the flight details, we are flying airbus 321 aircraft cruising at 3000ft above sea level. Flight will be maintaining a ground speed of about 900 kmph that gives us about 45 minutes before we land at our destination. That’s just the time Kieron Pollard needs to score another century.”

“Forecast conditions at the destination, we are expecting a sunny morning with the temperature of 32 degrees. Pretty much calmness just like Jasprit Bumrah kept during the super over of 2017 playoff against KKR.

“We shall try landing in Abu Dhabi as early as possible depending on air traffic congestion. However, I can say it won’t be as quick as Hardik Pandya or Ishan Kishan’s half-century record.

“On behalf of the entire Indigo family, we wish you all the very best for the season. It’s an absolute honour to have you on board this morning. Thank You!” concluded the pilot on landing.