Delhi Capitals posted a video of the team thanking frontline COVID-19 workers Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: As the world grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, the awe-inspiring contribution by the health workers on the front-line has not gone unnoticed by teams playing in the Indian Premier League in the UAE, with both Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals set to pay tribute through their cricket gear.

Taking the cue from RCB, Delhi will wear the ‘Thank You COVID Warrior’ message on their specially customised team jerseys during the entire tournament

Delhi called the initiative a “small token of gratitude” towards the front-line workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to social media to announce the poignant initiative their post read: “Whatever we do for our COVID Warriors is not going to be comparable in any way to what they’ve done for society. But here’s an attempt to put a smile on their faces, with a heartfelt ‘Salaam’ and a special surprise.”

The heartfelt message reminds those playing and watching the IPL which starts on Saturday that we all depend upon the dedication and commitment of health workers during this very difficult time in our lives.

Delhi pacer Ishant Sharma led the tributes to the health work tireless medical staff around the world saying: “To all the sanitation workers, doctors, security forces, blood donors, social workers, drivers, and their respective families — this small token of thanks from our team is a testament of your service towards humanity.”

Amit Mishra, the squad’s an attacking right-arm leg-break bowler said: “Words are not enough to thank these COVID warriors. A big Salaam from all of us for you. As our world continues to battle and survive this pandemic, it’s efforts like yours that will continue to inspire, and make a difference.”

Former Indian cricketer Mohammad Kaif added: “It takes real selflessness, humility and desire to be able to put others first in this battle for survival. Therefore, I would like to express my huge gratitude to all of you for making the world a better place.”

Delhi open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli, skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore acknowledged that health workers face circumstances that pose a major security risk to their lives and said: “In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud.”

RCB will play the IPL with jerseys sporting the tribute an RCB statement said.

“To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers, RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message ‘My Covid Heroes’ both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys.”

Delhi Capitals open their campaign against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20.

Earlier this week, Virat Kohli, skipper of the Royal Challengers Bangalore acknowledged that health workers face circumstances that pose a major security risk to their lives and said: “In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow.”

RCB will play the IPL with jerseys sporting the beautiful tribute, “My COVID Heroes” the RCB RCB statement on Thursday.

“To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers, RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys,” said an RCB statement on Thursday.

“RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season’s first RCB match,” read the statement.