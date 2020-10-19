Rajasthan Royals pick up full points with a seven-wicket win
Dubai: An unbeaten 98-run partnership off 79 deliveries between senior pros Steve Smith and Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals record a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi today. The win, with two and-a-half overs to spare, took the Royals to fifth spot as Chennai find themselves in an unaccustomed last spot.
Looking tentative at 28 for three after the loss of both openers Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson for a duck, Buttler (70 off 48 deliveries) took the aggressor’s role while Smith gave valuable support with 26 off 35 deliveries.
Earlier, Chennai never quite recovered from the early loss of their Big Two – Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson – and managed to post a modest total of 125 for five after taking
