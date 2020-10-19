20201019 steve smith
Steve Smith captain of Rajasthan Royals celebrate the victory. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rajasthan Royals pick up full points with a seven-wicket win

Dubai: An unbeaten 98-run partnership off 79 deliveries between senior pros Steve Smith and Jos Buttler helped Rajasthan Royals record a seven-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi today. The win, with two and-a-half overs to spare, took the Royals to fifth spot as Chennai find themselves in an unaccustomed last spot.

Looking tentative at 28 for three after the loss of both openers Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa and Sanju Samson for a duck, Buttler (70 off 48 deliveries) took the aggressor’s role while Smith gave valuable support with 26 off 35 deliveries.

Earlier, Chennai never quite recovered from the early loss of their Big Two – Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson – and managed to post a modest total of 125 for five after taking

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened...






20201019 Jos Buttler
Buttler's 50 under pressure as Royals cruise.


20201910 rajasthan
Steve Smith keep Royals in the hunt. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201019 msdhoni
MS Dhoni takes a catch of Sanju Samson. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201019 Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals gets clean bowled. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

20201019 ben stokes
Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Half time report: Chennai crawl to 125 for five in Abu Dhabi

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings never quite recovered from the early loss of their Big Two – Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson – and managed to post a modest total of 125 for five against Rajasthan Royals in Abu Dhabi.

Taking strike, the three-time champions were in doldrums at 56 for four at stage before Mahendra Singh Dhoni (run-a-ball 28) and Ravindra Jadeja (35 not out) cobbled together a 51-run partnership which managed to take their score past 100-mark. It was a fine display of leg spin bowling from Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia on a wicket which offered some turn and grip early on.

It looks a thin total alright, but Royals should be mindful against the the left-arm spin of Jadeja and Piyush Chawla.





20201019 Dhoni
MS Dhoni walks back to the pavilion after getting out. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



20201019 MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




20201019 Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals and Robin Uthappa of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201019 Shreyas Gopal 2
Shreyas Gopal of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201910 Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi of Rajasthan Royals celebrates the wicket of Shane Watson of Chennai Super Kings.

20201019 rajasthan royals
Rajasthan Royals players celebrates the wicket of Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


20201019 sam curran
Sam Curran of Chennai Super Kings plays a shot.




20201019 csk vs rr
MS Dhoni (R) captain of Chennai Super Kings and Steve Smith (L) captain of Rajasthan Royals during the toss.


Also read