Punjab prevail over Mumbai in second Super Over

The Kings XI Punjab defeated the Mumbai Indians in the second Super Over after the first Super Over ended in 5 runs for both the teams. That was after the teams were tied at 176 at the end of the regular 20 overs each.

The victory breathes new life into Punjab who have been languishing at the bottom of the leaderboard. And this brings to an end Mumbai’s five-game win streak.

Earlier, a 57-run stand in 21 balls between Kieron Pollard and Nathan Coulter-Nile gave Mumbai a total of 176 after Quinton de Kock saved a tottering innings. Skipper KL Rahul’s innings fired Punjab’s chase which unravelled towards the end.

That put the match into the Super Over which ended in a 5-all tie requiring the second Super Over of the match. Mayank Agarwal’ super save put Punjab back into the game. With 12 need for a win, Chris Gayle had his say with a six, and Punjab were worthy winners.

