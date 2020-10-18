Knights bounce back with a win in Super Over
Dubai: It was a dramatic afternoon at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi where Kolkata Knight Riders pipped Sunrisers Hyderabad in Super Over after the match ended in a tie – the third match to be decided this way in IPL 2020.
Lockie Ferguson, the New Zealand speedster who made his IPL debut this afternoon, showed what the KKR had been missing when he claimed five wickets in all – three vital blows during the Sunrisers’ chase and then again two more in the Super Over. Once he claimed the wickets of David Warner and Abdul Samad within the first three deliveries, the SRH over was completed as per the Super Over rules at two for two.
Captain Eoin Morgan and ex-captain Dinesh Karthik then knocked off the required runs without much fuss – taking KKR back to winning ways. Earlier, coming in at No.4, Warner steered his team’s chase as wickets fell around him with a 47 off 33 balls to help his team finish at 163 for six as the match was tied.
A busy 58-run partnership between captain Eoin Morgan (34 off 23 balls) and Dinesh Karthik (29 off 14) had taken Kolkata Knight Riders to a competitive total of 163 for five wickets against Sunrisers.
Relive the match as it happened…
