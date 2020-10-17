Shikhar Dhawan (right) and Axar Patel
Shikhar Dhawan (right) and Axar Patel of Delhi Capitals celebrate their victory. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dhawan’s century, Axar’s blitz takes Delhi home

Dubai: Shikhar Dhawan capped a fine run of form with an unbeaten 101, his first century in IPL, as Delhi Capitals snatched a thrilling five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this evening. Capitals have again moved to the top of the table with seven wins from nine games while Chennai failed to improve on their sixth position in the table.

It was quite a tough chase for the table-toppers, who lost opener Prithvi Shaw for nought and then Ajinkya Rahane with only 26 on the board. A 68-run partnership between Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied their chase. However, it took a brilliant cameo from Axar Patel, who struck three sixes in the last over of Ravindra Jadeja, to help his team cross a stiff target of 180 with a ball to spare.

Dhawan’s century, meanwhile, was studded with 14 fours and one six.

Earlier, Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu put up a 50-run partnership in no time to help Chennai coasted to an extremely competitive total of 179 for the loss of four wickets against a strong Delhi Capitals attack at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Click here to see the scoreboard

Relive the match as it happened…



Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis
Shikhar Dhawan and Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals are in the middle during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals bats during the match.
Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings
Karn Sharma of Chennai Super Kings appeals unsuccessfully during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot.
Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Chennai Super Kings players
Chennai Super Kings players celebrate the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Prithvi Shaw
Prithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals caught & bowled by Deepak Chahar of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Ravindra Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Superkings smashes a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Ambati Rayudu of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals dliver a ball during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals in action.
Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals in action. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals
Anrich Nortje of Delhi Capitals celebrates the wicket of Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Shane Watson of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings plays a shot.
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Faf du Plessis
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Superkings bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match.
Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match.
Tushar Deshpande of Delhi Capitals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI







Read more