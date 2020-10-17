Dhawan’s century, Axar’s blitz takes Delhi home
Dubai: Shikhar Dhawan capped a fine run of form with an unbeaten 101, his first century in IPL, as Delhi Capitals snatched a thrilling five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this evening. Capitals have again moved to the top of the table with seven wins from nine games while Chennai failed to improve on their sixth position in the table.
It was quite a tough chase for the table-toppers, who lost opener Prithvi Shaw for nought and then Ajinkya Rahane with only 26 on the board. A 68-run partnership between Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer steadied their chase. However, it took a brilliant cameo from Axar Patel, who struck three sixes in the last over of Ravindra Jadeja, to help his team cross a stiff target of 180 with a ball to spare.
Dhawan’s century, meanwhile, was studded with 14 fours and one six.
Earlier, Jadeja and Ambati Rayudu put up a 50-run partnership in no time to help Chennai coasted to an extremely competitive total of 179 for the loss of four wickets against a strong Delhi Capitals attack at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.
Relive the match as it happened…
