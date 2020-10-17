AB de Villiers
AB de Villiers of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

De Villiers does a Houdini act for Bangalore

They call AB de Villiers superman for a reason. He can win games from impossible situations. That’s what he did today to fire Royal Challengers Bangalore to a seven-wicket victory when Rajasthan Royals had the game in their bag.

Devdutt Padikkal (35 off 37 balls) and captain Virat Kohli (43 off 32) forged a 79-run partnership after the early fall of Aaron Finch. But those runs consumed a lot of deliveries and, to make matters worse, the two fell off consecutive deliveries.

When De Villiers walked in, Bangalore had a mountain to climb. With 74 required off 36 balls, the South African set about the task and slammed a hat-trick of sixes in the 19th over, bowled by Jayadev Unadkat. The win was sealed there.

Earlier, a rejigged batting allowed Rajasthan to run up a total of 177/6 in 20 overs. Opener Robin Uthappa (41 runs off 22) lashed 50 with Ben Stokes, and later Jos Buttler (24 off 25) and skipper Steve Smith (57 off 36) built on it as Rajasthan posted a fighting total.

And they were in the game until De Villiers pulled off another Houdini act with 55 runs off 22 balls. It included 6 sixes.

Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Virat Kohli of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI




Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli hits a six.
Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot.
Devdutt Padikkal of Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCC



Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore
Virat Kohli, captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore, bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rajasthan Royals players
Rajasthan Royals players celebrate the wicket of Aaron Finch of Royal Challengers Bangalore. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match.
Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI





Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chris Morris of Royal Challengers Bangalore celebrates the wicket of Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Rahul Tewatia of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals, bats during the match.
Steve Smith, captain of Rajasthan Royals, bats during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI






Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore
Isuru Udana of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot.
Jos Buttler of Rajasthan Royals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match.
Shahbaz Ahamad of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowls during the match. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Yuzvendra Chahal
Yuzvendra Chahal of Bangalore Royal Challengers celebrates the wicket of Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI



Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals.
Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrate the wicket of Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI


Robbin Uttappa of Rajasthan Royals hits a six.
Robbin Uttappa of Rajasthan Royals hits a six. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI