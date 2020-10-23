Mumbai win by 10 wickets, with De Kock (46) and Kishan (68) steering them home Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ruthless Mumbai race to top of the table

The Mumbai Indians are ruthless, and that’s what make them IPL champions. After restricting the Chennai Super Kings to 114 for nine in 20 overs in Sharjah on Friday night, Quinton de Kock (46 runs off 37 balls) and Ishan Kishan (68 off 37) knocked off the runs with ridiculous ease.

Put in to bat by Kieron Pollard, who led in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, Chennai capitulated on a wicket full of runs. If it were not for Sam Curran’s gutsy knock of 52 (47 balls), Chennai would have finished below their lowest score of 79, which too was against Mumbai in 2013.

Trent Boult (4-18) elicited some swing, and Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) worked up a tidy pace. Soon Chennai were tottering at 3/4 in under three overs. They never recovered as leg-spinner Rahul Chahar too bowled an excellent spell.

The target was too modest for the Chennai bowlers to make an impact. And De Kock and Kishan turned up the heat to snuff out Chennai’s hopes of a miracle.

Mumbai now vault to the top of the table with 14 points, while the loss further dented Chennai’s chances of making it to the playoffs.

Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians celebrates his fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Half time report

Mumbai should reach the modest target easily

The Chennai Super Kings’ batsmen couldn’t do a thing right against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020 tonight. They capitulated to 114 for nine in 20 overs on a Sharjah wicket full of runs. If it were not for Sam Curran’s gutsy knock of 52 (47 balls), Chennai would have finished below their lowest score of 79, which too was against Mumbai in 2013.

Trent Boult (4-18) elicited some swing, and Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) worked up a tidy pace. Soon Chennai were tottering at 3/4 in under three overs: Rituraj Gaikwad, Jagadeesan, Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis back in the hut. When a partnership was the need of the hour, Ravindra Jadeja and captain MS Dhoni counterattacked with disastrous results.

Mumbai applied the chokehold, and there was no escape for Chennai. Rahul Chahar was rewarded with two wickets for an excellent spell. The target of 115 looks easy. But nothing is easy in cricket. Chennai will throw everything at it to defend it. Mumbai is too good to let this slip.

Sam Curran is bowled by Trent Boult. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Surya Kumar Yadav takes catch of Shardul Thakur. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Deepak Chahar stumped by Quinton de Kock. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

MS Dhoni caught by Quinton de Kock on the ball of Rahul Chahar.

Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Ravindra Jadeja of Chennai Super Kings. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Interesting fact This is the second time CSK have lost 3 wickets in the first two overs - last time against MI in the 2013 final

Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai Superkings out by Trent Boult of Mumbai Indians. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mumbai Indians lead in head-to-head clashes with Chennai Super Kings, having won 17 of the 29 games.

Chennai Super Kings S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur

Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field against the Chennai Super Kings

MS Dhoni of Chennai Superkings and Kieron Pollard of Mumbai Indians during the Toss. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

