Ruthless Mumbai race to top of the table
The Mumbai Indians are ruthless, and that’s what make them IPL champions. After restricting the Chennai Super Kings to 114 for nine in 20 overs in Sharjah on Friday night, Quinton de Kock (46 runs off 37 balls) and Ishan Kishan (68 off 37) knocked off the runs with ridiculous ease.
Put in to bat by Kieron Pollard, who led in the absence of injured Rohit Sharma, Chennai capitulated on a wicket full of runs. If it were not for Sam Curran’s gutsy knock of 52 (47 balls), Chennai would have finished below their lowest score of 79, which too was against Mumbai in 2013.
Trent Boult (4-18) elicited some swing, and Jasprit Bumrah (2-25) worked up a tidy pace. Soon Chennai were tottering at 3/4 in under three overs. They never recovered as leg-spinner Rahul Chahar too bowled an excellent spell.
The target was too modest for the Chennai bowlers to make an impact. And De Kock and Kishan turned up the heat to snuff out Chennai’s hopes of a miracle.
Mumbai now vault to the top of the table with 14 points, while the loss further dented Chennai’s chances of making it to the playoffs.
Half time report
Mumbai should reach the modest target easily
Mumbai applied the chokehold, and there was no escape for Chennai. Rahul Chahar was rewarded with two wickets for an excellent spell. The target of 115 looks easy. But nothing is easy in cricket. Chennai will throw everything at it to defend it. Mumbai is too good to let this slip.
Interesting fact
This is the second time CSK have lost 3 wickets in the first two overs - last time against MI in the 2013 final
Mumbai Indians lead in head-to-head clashes with Chennai Super Kings, having won 17 of the 29 games.
Chennai Super Kings S Curran, F du Plessis, R Gaikwad, A Rayudu, N Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni, R Jadeja, J Hazlewood, D Chahar, I Tahir, S Thakur
Mumbai Indians win the toss and elect to field against the Chennai Super Kings
Welcome to Match 41 of IPL 2020, at Sharjah Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians
