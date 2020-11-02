Marcus Stoinis of Delhi Capitals celebrate the victory. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Delhi Capitals set up first qualifier meeting with Mumbai

Dubai: Delhi Capitals won a battle of nerves against Royals Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to qualify as the second-placed team in play-offs of IPL 2020. Capitals have now set up a meeting with top-placed Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier on November 5, while RCB who finished third, will play in the Eliminator against either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders.

Chasing a reasonable target of 153, senior pros Shikhar Dhawan (54) and No.3 Ajinkya Rahane (60) played a key role in calming the nerves and put Delhi on road to a successful chase.

Earlier, Anrich Nortje (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) put the brakes on a powerful RCB batting line-up to restrict them to 152 for the loss of seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Devdutt Padikkal topscored with a classy 50 (five boundaries), but RCB failed to a get a big partnership going apart from the 57-run second wicket one between the young opener and skipper Virat Kohli (29). AB de Villiers had a few big hits in his 21-ball 35, but could not carry on till the end.

Washington Sundar celebrates the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore players celebrates the wicket of Shreyas Iyer. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shahbaz Ahamad celebrates the wicket of Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan of Delhi Capitals raises his bat after scoring a fifty. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ajinkya Rahane of Delhi Capitals plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Mohammed Siraj celebrates the wicket of Prithvi Shaw. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Chris Morris tries to run out Shikhar Dhawan. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Rabada, Nortje restrict Challengers to 152 for seven

With the bowlers having done their job, the onus will be now on the Delhi batting line-up to not get bogged down in the chase.

Delhi Capitals players celebrates the wicket of AB de Villiers. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Dube caught at the ropes off Rabada for 17. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

AB de Villiers of the Royal Challengers Bangalore plays a shot. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Ravichandran Ashwin celebrates the wicket of Virat Kohli. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Joshua Philippe. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

Shreyas Iyer captain of Delhi Capitals and Virat Kohli captain of Royal Challengers Bangalore during the toss of the match 55 of. Image Credit: Sportzpics for BCCI

