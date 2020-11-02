Delhi Capitals set up first qualifier meeting with Mumbai
Dubai: Delhi Capitals won a battle of nerves against Royals Challengers Bangalore by six wickets to qualify as the second-placed team in play-offs of IPL 2020. Capitals have now set up a meeting with top-placed Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier on November 5, while RCB who finished third, will play in the Eliminator against either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Kolkata Knight Riders.
Chasing a reasonable target of 153, senior pros Shikhar Dhawan (54) and No.3 Ajinkya Rahane (60) played a key role in calming the nerves and put Delhi on road to a successful chase.
Earlier, Anrich Nortje (3/33) and Kagiso Rabada (2/30) put the brakes on a powerful RCB batting line-up to restrict them to 152 for the loss of seven wickets at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
Devdutt Padikkal topscored with a classy 50 (five boundaries), but RCB failed to a get a big partnership going apart from the 57-run second wicket one between the young opener and skipper Virat Kohli (29). AB de Villiers had a few big hits in his 21-ball 35, but could not carry on till the end.
With the bowlers having done their job, the onus will be now on the Delhi batting line-up to not get bogged down in the chase.
