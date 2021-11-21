Dhoni decides on what he does, but we hope that last match comes after five years, he says

Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, wants skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni to play on for five more years. Image Credit: ANI

Dubai: A top Chennai Super Kings official hopes that skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni plays his last match after five years.

Dhoni, talking about his future at the Super Kings during the team’s fourth Indian Premier League title celebrations in Chennai on Saturday, said: “I have always planned my cricket. The last game that I played was in Ranchi. The last ODI... was at my hometown in Ranchi. So, hopefully, my last T20, it will be in Chennai... whether it’s next year or in five years’ time, we don’t know.”

Reacting to the Dhoni’s decision, Kasi Viswanathan, CEO of Chennai Super Kings, said: “Dhoni decides on what he does, but we hope that last match comes after five years.” That shows the love Dhoni enjoys across all Chennai fans from the officials to fans and the latest addition being the state chief minister.

Dhoni fan

“I have come here as a fan of Dhoni. Not just me, my grandchildren have come here as Dhoni fans too. Even my father, Dr. Kalaignar, was a fan of Dhoni. I have come here with happiness and pride. I am happy to have got the opportunity to congratulate the winners of IPL 2021 — Chennai Super Kings,” said CM M.K. Stalin at the felicitation ceremony.

“I have come here to praise Dhoni. Dhoni’s home state is Jharkhand, but now he has more or less become a Chennai-ite. Dear Dhoni, you might be from Jharkhand, but we, the people of Tamil Nadu, love you as one among us. I thank everyone for the memorable opportunity. Dear Dhoni, we want you to lead CSK for many more seasons,” Stalin added.

Dhoni, speaking at the ceremony, said: “Each and every game we played at Chepauk the fans came to support good cricket. When Sachin [Tendulkar] paaji walked in he would get standing ovation, even though he is playing for opponents Mumbai Indians.”

Auction pick

Dhoni added that he did not expect Super Kings to pick him in the auction and added that he has been a wanderer. “My parents were from Uttar Pradesh, which is now Uttarakhand. I was born in Ranchi in Bihar, now in Jharkhand state. Started working in West Bengal for Railways and now in Chennai.

“Chennai and Tamil Nadu has taught me a lot especially on how to conduct myself, the former Indian captain added.