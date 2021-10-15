1 of 21
Up for grabs! The Indian Premier League trophy will be taken home by either Chennai Super Kings or Kolkata Knight Riders after tonight's final of the Vivo Indian Premier League 2021 at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai, UAE. A tournament which started on 9 April in Chennai, India will finish tonight, 190 days later in Dubai. It's the most lucrative Twenty20 competition in world cricket and this should be a thrilling finale...
MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings and Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders at the toss. Morgan won the toss and decided to field first.
Sourav Ganguly, President of the BCCI and Brijesh Patel, chairman of the IPL Governing Council pose for a picture.
'Mr Cricket UAE' Anis Sajan and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly chat during the final.
Close to the action... Matthew Hayden and Sunil Gavaskar during the final. A win today and CSK will be just one behind five-time winners Mumbai Indians.
Sakshi Dhoni with daughter Ziva Dhoni look on as KKR fielders, led by Morgan, make their way to the field as fireworks light up the Dubai stadium.
Du Plessis and Gaikwad follow, with huge cheers from the crowd. They are ready to be highly entertained, can the teams provide all the expected thrills and spills?
Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings creams a ball through the off side for four.
Ruturaj Gaikwad of Chennai dives for the crease.
Du Plessis and Gaikwad celebrate the fifty for CSK at the end of the powerplay. It was a dominant start for the three-time champions.
Sunil Narine of Kolkata celebrates the wicket of Gaikwad of Chennai. Narine miscued his shot straight down the throat of Mavi at long-off and went for 32 runs.
New man in Robin Uthappa of Chennai tries a reverse sweep and misses.
Narine celebrates the wicket of Uthappa. It was LBW for the veteran but it was a thoroughly entertaining knock of 31 from just 15 balls. Chennai finished on 192/3 after 20 overs and Kolkata needed 193 from 20 overs to win the IPL...
Fans have a snack as they wait for Kolkata to bat and Chennai to field during the final.
They passed the time by dancing and singing and having a thoroughly enjoyable time.
Venkatesh Iyer hits a boundary for Kolkata. He only made his debut in the UAE phase of this year's IPL but has looked like he has been around for years, such has been his incredible performances with the bat.
Shubman Gill and Iyer celebrate fifty for Kolkata who looked well on their way of reaching the target. But just when they felt comfortable Chennai struck...
Chennai's Shardul Thakur got two wickets in an over as Kolkata lost Venkatesh Iyer and Nitish Rana.
Batting collapse... A double-wicket over from Chennai's Ravindra Jadeja saw the end of Dinesh Karthik and Shakib Al Hasan and the engraver started to put the letter 'C' for Chennai on the trophy...
Running away with it! Hazelwood celebrates his second wicket but it was thanks to a moment of brilliance from Chahar on the boundary. Kolkata's captain Morgan looked to pull away and although he got a good connection Chahar took a great catch within the boundary rope but realising he was going to topple over it and concede six runs, he threw the ball up in the air then jumped back into the field of play and completed the catch.
They've done it! Chennai Super Kings celebrate after winning the final. The Chennai dugout flooded onto the pitch in celebration after the final ball. They were all jumping on top of each other, and hugging in celebration. It's the fourth time they have won the Indian Premier League.
