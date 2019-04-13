Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler takes the aerial route during an IPL match against Mumbai Indians on Saturday. Image Credit: AFP

Mumbai: Rajasthan Royals finally managed to script their second victory of the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) as Jos Buttler clattered 89 off 43 balls before Shreyas Gopal (13 off seven) rescued his side with the bat to beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets in yet another edge-of-the-seat contest at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Chasing a competitive 188 for victory, the visitors were comfortably placed at 147-1 in 13.1 overs. However, Krunal Pandya and Jasprit Bumrah rocked the Rajasthan middle-order as they tumbled to 174/6 in the 19th over before Gopal came to their rescue.

Rajasthan openers Ajinkya Rahane and Buttler were off to a watchful start and maintained a decent run-rate as the scoreboard read 28-0 after three overs. The duo added another 31 runs in the next three overs before Krunal struck to send back skipper Rahane for 37.

New batsman Sanju Samson, along with Buttler, kept the scoreboard ticking as they took Rajasthan past the 100-run mark in the 10th over. Buttler slowly shifted gears as he smashed medium pacer Alzarri Joseph for 28 runs in the 13th over with Rajasthan placed at 146-1.

Rahul Chahar then gave Mumbai the much-needed breakthrough, as he got rid off the dangerous Buttler in the 14th over. While trying to clear the fence, Buttler holed out to Suryakumar Yadav at the long-off fence.

Samson kept the runs flowing before Bumrah packed him back in the 17th over with Rajasthan needing 18 off the last three overs.

Things turned ugly for the visitors as Krunal struck twice in the 18th over, accounting for Rahul Tripathi (1) and Liam Livingstone (1), before Bumrah made the situation worse for Rajasthan by dismissing Steve Smith (12) in the next over.

With six needed off the final over, Shreyas Gopal held his nerve to pick a couple of runs in the first ball before smashing Hardik Pandya for a boundary in the third delivery to help Rajasthan clinch a thriller.

For Mumbai, Krunal (3-34) and Bumrah (2-23) were the pick of the bowlers.

Earlier, put into bat, Mumbai piled up 187-5 in their 20 overs.