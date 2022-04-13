Dubai: This Indian Premier League (IPL) in the last 22 games having ten teams in the 15th season has been even Stevens with no team running away and leading the table outright. Five teams are on six points, which is Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore and there are three teams on four points, which are Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers. The big two teams — Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, which have won nine titles between them — are at the bottom table.

Which captain is in devastating form and leading from the front and making runs for his franchise? You will be surprised that not one captain has been able to rule the roost this year and score consistently in the five games they have played so far.

Good start but has slipped

Sanju Samson of Rajasthan Royals, like every year, started very well with a half century against Sunrisers Hyderabad, but after that runs have stopped flowing from his bat. Similarly Faf du Plessis started with a bang in his first match against Punjab scoring 88, but after that has struggled in his next four games.

Kane Williamson too scored one half century in his last game against Gujarat Titans but overall could not get runs consistently. Shreyas Iyer did get a fifty, albeit in a loosing cause against Kolkata Knight Riders, but like the rest has not got runs on a regular basis. Hardik Pandya, who comes to bat at No 4 also, scored a half century against Sunrisers, but has his strike rate has not been the same as it was for Mumbai Indians and has been very circumspect in his shot selection.

Run of poor scores

KL Rahul too has one fifty but has got out for two ducks in his five innings. The other captains like Rishabh Pant, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja too have not contributed to their teams cause with the bat so far, which shows all the 10 captains have so far struggled and are not leading from the front in this IPL.

Today Mayank Agarwal too got his first fifty against Mumbai after having a run of poor scores in the earlier four games. When captains lead from the front, it rubs on the other players and at the same time they can command respect and get the best out of his team.

There are still almost nine games for every captain make amends. Who will be that captain be only time will tell? But for sure the captain who will fire with the bat has a good chance in this very competitive and tight IPL to have his hand on the coveted cup.